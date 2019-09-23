Spotty downpours possible today with muggy conditions

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A plume of deep tropical moisture moving from east to west across the island chain will keep conditions a bit unsettled through Monday night. Drier weather will overspread much of the state Tuesday through Friday, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas at night, and leeward and interior areas during the afternoon and early evening hours. More typical trade wind weather is expected to return next weekend. Winds are expected to remain rather light through Friday, and this should result in a more windward shower focus during the overnight and early morning hours, and an interior/mauka shower focus during the afternoon and early evening hours. More robust trade winds are expected to return next weekend, and this should bring a return of more typical trade wind weather to the island chain.