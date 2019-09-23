At least 1 person in custody after barricade situation in Wahiawa

Police Lights (file) (Source: HNN File)
By HNN Staff | September 23, 2019 at 4:47 AM HST - Updated September 23 at 5:07 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A portion of Muliwai Avenue in Wahiawa has been reopened following an ongoing criminal investigation Monday morning, Honolulu police said.

Multiple HPD officers and a SWAT team responded to what was described as a barricade situation at around 3 a.m.

At least one suspect was taken into custody, authorities said.

Police shut down Muliwai Avenue, between Neal and Olive avenues, during the investigation. It was reopened by 5 a.m.

This story will be updated.

