At least 1 person in custody after barricade situation in Wahiawa

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A portion of Muliwai Avenue in Wahiawa has been reopened following an ongoing criminal investigation Monday morning, Honolulu police said.
Multiple HPD officers and a SWAT team responded to what was described as a barricade situation at around 3 a.m.
At least one suspect was taken into custody, authorities said.
Police shut down Muliwai Avenue, between Neal and Olive avenues, during the investigation. It was reopened by 5 a.m.
This story will be updated.
