Charges filed, bail set at $1M for suspect in Mililani stabbing

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The suspect in a Mililani stabbing has been charged.
Michael Gibbs is charged with attempted murder. Police say he was caught stabbing his estranged girlfriend at a home on Waimakua Drive in Mililani Thursday morning.
Gibbs also punched their teenage daughter, according to authorities. She reportedly suffered a broken nose.
A third man who tried to intervene was also injured.
Gibbs is being held on $1 million bail.
This story may be updated.
