Charges filed, bail set at $1M for suspect in Mililani stabbing

Charges filed, bail set at $1M for suspect in Mililani stabbing
Police investigated the stabbing Thursday morning in Mililani on Waimakua Drive. (Source: HNN)
By HNN Staff | September 22, 2019 at 5:23 PM HST - Updated September 22 at 5:23 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The suspect in a Mililani stabbing has been charged.

Michael Gibbs is charged with attempted murder. Police say he was caught stabbing his estranged girlfriend at a home on Waimakua Drive in Mililani Thursday morning.

Gibbs also punched their teenage daughter, according to authorities. She reportedly suffered a broken nose.

[ Read more: Man accused in brutal stabbing in Mililani remains in custody ]

A third man who tried to intervene was also injured.

Gibbs is being held on $1 million bail.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.