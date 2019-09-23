Autumn thunderstorms then back to trades soon

Good Thursday Evening. Rain prone conditions with spotty downpours and thunderstorms are possible through Thursday for Oahu but especially Kauai County. Improving conditions are in store for Friday and the weekend with light to moderate trades returning to the area. All this weather is east of a front located 390 miles northwest of Kauai. The front is forecast to stall some 280 miles northwest of Kauai Thursday, and gradually fall apart there through Friday.
The trades will continue to strengthen through the upcoming weekend, reaching moderate strength by Sunday, and locally strong about Monday
Swells from the south-southwest and south will fill in today, producing advisory level surf for south facing shores through Friday before slowly declining into the weekend. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) will go into effect Thursday morning. East facing shores will continue to see moderate surf through Thursday before slowly diminishing. A surface low well north-northwest of Kauai is generating a moderate swell that is forecast to reach Kauai's north and west facing shores Thursday morning and spread down the island chain through Thursday night. This swell should peak Friday below advisory level, then slowly decline this weekend.
The interaction between a surface trough near Kauai and a couple of upper level disturbances moving across the area has resulted in a unsettled environment mainly over the western part of the main Hawaiian Islands. Unsettled conditions with periods of heavy rains and thunderstorms are possible through today for Kauai, Niihau, and Oahu. Improving conditions are instore for Friday and the weekend with light trades building to moderate strength over the weekend.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.