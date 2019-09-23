Body of woman with handcuffs found in Ala Wai Canal

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating after the body of a woman was found in the Ala Wai Canal on Monday morning.
Authorities responded to the scene near the intersection of Ala Wai Boulevard and Kalakaua Avenue around 6:15 a.m.
The Honolulu Fire Department recovered the body from the canal, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities described the body as that of Caucasian woman possibly in her 40s.
They said her hands and feet were shackled.
Police said the woman had no ID but was wearing a maroon beanie cap and a purple sweatshirt, jeans and shoes. She was also wearing prescription glasses.
Authorities ask that anyone who may have further information to contact them immediately.
All lanes of Ala Wai Boulevard at Kalakaua Avenue are closed as police continue the investigation.
This story will be updated.
