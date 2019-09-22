13 Wahine fall to #5 Baylor, first loss of the season

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The No. 13 University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (10-1) fell to No. 5 Baylor in the championship match of the Baylor Classic, 25-19, 25-23, 25-22, snapping the Wahine’s 10 match winning streak.
Freshman outside hitter Hanna Hellvig led the Rainbow Wahine with 12 kills, while junior middle blocker Skyler Williams tallied a team-high five blocks.
Brooke Van Sickle and Rile Wagoner notched a team-high 10 digs each on Sunday afternoon at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas.
With the victory, Baylor remains one of two undefeated teams left in the NCAA DI at 9-0.
UH’s Brooke Van Sickle earned Best Defender all-tournament honors.
Against the Bears, the Oregon transfer recorded eight kills with two blocks and it was the sixth time this season that she had double-digit digs.
In the loss Freshman Amber Igiede, hit a career-high .750 with nine kills, no errors in 12 swings. She also added one block and one dig.
Hawai’i will remain on the road this week as the Rainbow Wahine open their Big West season in Southern California. UH will take on Long Beach State on Friday, Sept. 27 at 4:00 p.m.
