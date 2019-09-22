UH professor behind controversial comments against Kamehameha schools apologizes

“I would like to sincerely apologize for my comments about Kamehameha Schools and to every member of the Kamehameha Schools community. My remarks were inappropriate. I have apologized to the UH faculty member who is a Kamehameha Schools graduate and was present when I made the comments. I will truly never know the extent of the pain my words have caused her and everyone connected to Kamehameha Schools. As President Lassner said, Kamehameha Schools is a trusted and valued partner to the university, and I am very sorry for causing such distress in both institutions. I cannot undo what has been done, but please know that I regret it deeply.”