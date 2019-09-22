Thousands in federal funds set aside for Kauai’s Veterans Cemetery

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Kauai’s Veterans Cemetery in Hanapepe will be getting thousands of dollars in federal funding for an expansion.
Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz announced the funding Saturday. He said the cemetery will get nearly $310,000.
“These federal funds will help us honor the legacies of brave service members who put their lives on the line to serve our country,” said Senator Schatz, lead Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction and Veterans Affairs.
The money will be used to build 128 columbarium niches. It will also go to help maintain landscaping and infrastructure.
The Kauai Veterans Cemetery offers services to nearly 6,000 veterans and eligible family members.
