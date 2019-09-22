$6,000 in stolen quarters found in California baby stroller

This undated photo provided by the Bakersfield Police Department shows $6,000 worth of quarters that was found in a baby stroller. Bakersfield police officers noticed a woman on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 struggling to push the stroller but quickly realized there was no baby inside. Police then investigated and discovered the quarters, which 29-year-old Darrin Fritz had allegedly just stolen from a home. (Source: Bakersfield Police Department via AP)