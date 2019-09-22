Saturday night High School Scoreboard

Kamehameha celebrates late victory over the Farrington Governors (Source: ScoringLive)
By Kainoa Carlson | September 22, 2019 at 12:37 AM HST - Updated September 22 at 12:37 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Perennial prep power St. John Bosco came to Hawai’i and put on a show against the #2 Mililani Trojans.

The Trojans offense struggled to move the ball against a physical and rangy Bosco defense, falling 42-10 against the No. 3 ranked high school football team in America.

Here’s a look at how other teams around the state fared in Saturday night’s slate of games.

St. John Bosco 42

#2 Mililani (6-1-0) 10

#5 Campbell (4-3-0) 41

Waianae (1-5-0) 31

#7 Lahainaluna (5-1-0) 48

Maui (1-4-0) 0

#8 Moanalua (6-0-0) 31

Waipahu (2-5-0) 28

#9 Kamehameha (2-4-0) 28

Farrington (1-5-0) 25

Kaiser (7-0-0) 41

Waialua (3-4-0) 7

Moloka’i (3-2-0) 47

Hana (0-3-0 0

Nanakuli (4-3-0) 42

Mckinley (1-6-0) 6

Kealakehe (4-2-0) 43

Waiakea (0-6-0) 0

KS-Hawai’i (5-2-0) 44

Kohala (1-4-0) 0

