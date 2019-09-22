Saturday night High School Scoreboard

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Perennial prep power St. John Bosco came to Hawai’i and put on a show against the #2 Mililani Trojans.
The Trojans offense struggled to move the ball against a physical and rangy Bosco defense, falling 42-10 against the No. 3 ranked high school football team in America.
Here’s a look at how other teams around the state fared in Saturday night’s slate of games.
St. John Bosco 42
#2 Mililani (6-1-0) 10
#5 Campbell (4-3-0) 41
Waianae (1-5-0) 31
#7 Lahainaluna (5-1-0) 48
Maui (1-4-0) 0
#8 Moanalua (6-0-0) 31
Waipahu (2-5-0) 28
#9 Kamehameha (2-4-0) 28
Farrington (1-5-0) 25
Kaiser (7-0-0) 41
Waialua (3-4-0) 7
Moloka’i (3-2-0) 47
Hana (0-3-0 0
Nanakuli (4-3-0) 42
Mckinley (1-6-0) 6
Kealakehe (4-2-0) 43
Waiakea (0-6-0) 0
KS-Hawai’i (5-2-0) 44
Kohala (1-4-0) 0
