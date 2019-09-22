Report: Holloway to fight Volkanovski at UFC 245 in Las Vegas

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - According to multiple media reports, UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is scheduled to fight the division’s top contender at UFC 245 in Las Vegas later this year.
Holloway, who defeated UFC legend Frankie Edgar to retain his title at UFC 240 in July, will face Australian fighter Alexander Volkanovski on December 14 at the T-Mobile Arena.
Australian reporter Nick Walshaw first reported that the fight had been booked.
The main card at UFC 245 appears to be heavily loaded, with ESPN reporter Ariel Helwani speculating earlier this month that the event could feature three UFC title fights, with fellow champions Amanda Nunes and Kamaru Usman also looking to retain their belts.
This story will be updated.
