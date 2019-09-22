45 people take the oath, become new U.S. citizens

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Some 45 local immigrants recently celebrated a huge achievement.
During a ceremony this past week, they became U.S. citizens.
They took the Oath of Allegiance during a special naturalization ceremony. Those we spoke to, said it’s been a years-long journey that was worth the wait.
“Just overwhelmed," new U.S. citizen Bong Jun Moon said. "After a long time, 18 years waiting, feels like my dreams are already here so I can do anything I want now. It’s out there right now.”
Of those who took the oath, 28 are either active duty or reservists in the U.S. military, or veterans.
This week’s event was held in honor of Constitution and Citizenship Day, which falls on Sept. 17.
