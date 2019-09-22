Passing showers into Monday

The NWS is tracking rain on the radar this evening. Island weather will trend wetter with pockets of rain popping up across the state, with slower winds and increased moisture also making it feel quite muggy. The chances for a few locally heavy showers will increase as well, as low pressure in the upper atmosphere develops over the islands. Pockets of heavy rain and some isolated thunderstorms are possible that could potentially lead to flooding over parts of the state. A trend toward more settled trade wind weather is in the forecast for the middle of next week as the low moves away, but trade wind speeds will likely remain on the lighter side.