Overnight crash on the H-3 leaves woman in serious condition

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman was hospitalized with serious injuries late Saturday night following a crash on the H-3.
EMS officials say it happened around 11:45 p.m. in the west-bound direction of the freeway near Exit 1C.
The 38-year-old woman apparently lost control of her vehicle, causing it to overturn. Officials say the vehicle slid down the freeway on the roof for a short distance before coming to a stop.
The woman needed assistance getting out.
Paramedics responded and she was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.
