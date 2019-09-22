Overnight crash on the H-3 leaves woman in serious condition

By HNN Staff | September 22, 2019 at 11:24 AM HST - Updated September 22 at 11:24 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman was hospitalized with serious injuries late Saturday night following a crash on the H-3.

EMS officials say it happened around 11:45 p.m. in the west-bound direction of the freeway near Exit 1C.

The 38-year-old woman apparently lost control of her vehicle, causing it to overturn. Officials say the vehicle slid down the freeway on the roof for a short distance before coming to a stop.

The woman needed assistance getting out.

Paramedics responded and she was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

