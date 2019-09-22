Hawaii volunteers hit the shores for International Coastal Cleanup Day

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Volunteers all across the state headed to Hawaii’s coastlines Saturday to pick up some trash. It was all a part of the International Coastal Cleanup Day.
On Maui, volunteers zeroed in on Po’olenalena Beach Park where they not only picked up almost 140 pounds of trash in two and a half hours, they also logged the items collected.
Hawaiian Paddle Sports coordinated Maui’s cleanup. Among the itemized list, volunteers said they picked up over 780 cigarette butts, 154 paper bags, hundreds of utensils and food supplies, and much more.
The group also reported a handful of personal hygiene items, which included four condoms, four tampons and applicators, and one dirty diaper.
Volunteers hope their efforts will encourage the public to malama Hawaii’s shorelines and reduce the amount of trash that ends up on the ground.
On Kauai, members of the Kauai Beach Resort partnered up with the Surfrider Foundation to clean up Nukoli’i Beach, and on Hawaii Island, volunteers hit up various spots around South Kohala.
