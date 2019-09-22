Gabriel, No. 15 UCF falls on the road at Pittsburgh 35-34

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dillon Gabriel and the No. 15 UCF Knights (3-1) dropped their first game of the season 35-34 on the road against Pittsburgh (2-1) on Saturday.
The defeat gave the Knights their first regular season loss since November of 2016, and snapped a 27 game winning streak.
Pittsburgh scored a go ahead touchdown late in the game on a halfback toss play dubbed 'The Pitt Special."
Former Mililani Trojan, Dillon Gabriel tossed for 338 yards and completed 25 of his 42 passing attempts for two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Gabriel and the Knights will next take on Connecticut at home on Sept. 28.
