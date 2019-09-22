Chairman and C.E.O. of KTA Super Stores Barry Taniguchi dies

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The Chairman and C.E.O. of KTA Super Stores, Barry Taniguchi, has died. According to the company, the 72-year-old died of cardiac arrest last night.
Aside from his duties at Hawaii Island’s iconic grocery store chain, Taniguchi was a philanthropist.
Among his numerous roles, Taniguchi was President of the Aloha Council of the Boy Scouts; served on the Board of Directors of the Hilo High School Foundation, and served those less fortunate through the Food Basket, Hawaii island’s food bank.
KTA Executive Vice President Derek Kurisu told Hawaii News Now that they “lost a great leader.”
Taniguchi’s family company spans generations. It was started by his grandparents Koichi and Taniyo Taniguchi. His son, Barry serves as president and C.O.O.
Memorial services are pending.
This story may be updated.
