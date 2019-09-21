Warriors look to stay unbeaten at home, during home-coming weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Homecoming weekend will be a welcomed day for both University of Hawai’i alumni, and the Warrior football team.
The Warriors have won their last two Homecoming games (vs. San Jose State in 2017 and vs. Duquesne in 2018) and will look to make it three with Central Arkansas traveling to Halawa.
Despite the fan fare, and school festivities that often times surround the football program during homecoming week, Hawaii head coach Nick Rolovich says the team won’t be distracted this weekend.
“It’s hard as a football player to really get in the homecoming deal," said Rolovich. “But the team has the ability to really improve the alumni and the communities day, by playing well.”
This year also marks the second consecutive non-conference Homecoming opponent and just the seventh non-conference opponent since 1979 of which UH is 4-2 in those match-ups.
UH has won its last 16 games against FCS teams dating back to 2001.
Despite the Bears ‘FCS’ label, Hawai’i Running Back Miles Reed says the team is approaching the game with the same mentality as it would any opponent.
“They’re coming in with a chip on their shoulder,” said Reed. “We are going to stay vigilant and keep our eyes open, and play hard like we would against Washington or any other team.”
The Warriors and Bears will kick-off at 6:00 p.m. at Aloha Stadium.
Saturday’s contest will also be a “Green Night” and fans are encouraged to wear UH-branded green apparel to celebrate Homecoming.
