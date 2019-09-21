Wahine travel to Texas for Baylor Classic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (9-0) rose five spots to No. 13 in the most recent AVCA Top 25 Coaches Poll.
Hawai’i is one of just 10 undefeated programs left in the NCAA D1, and will travel to Texas this weekend to play a pair of nationally ranked opponents, No. 17 Missouri (8-1) and No. 5 Baylor (7-0).
A pair of top ranked caliber programs is one that head coach Robyn Ah Mow is embracing.
“Obviously playing Missouri and Baylor--two really good teams, gives us a little more practice before we head into our conference," said Ah Mow.
This is the first time UH will be traveling during the non-conference schedule since 2013 when UH played in the Shocker Volleyball Classic hosted by Wichita State.
Hawai’i is 9-0 for the first time since 2004, when the Rainbow Wahine started the year at 30-0 before falling in the NCAA tournament’s third round against Wisconsin.
This year’s team welcomed nine new comers to its roster.
Wahine Middle-Blocker Amber Igiede believes their bond off the court is beginning to transition to success on it.
“The vibe is like a sisterhood right now," said Igiede. "Coach Rob always tells us to hold hands and to stay connected and right now I feel like their my sisters.”
The Wahine will take on #17 Missouri Sept. 21 at 8:00 a.m. Hawaii time, before playing the host team #5 Baylor on Sunday Sept. 22 at 9:00 in the morning.
Only UH’s match vs. Baylor will be streamed online on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and can be linked through the schedule page at hawaiiathletics.com.
For fans trying to listen to the game, both of UH’s matches in Waco will be aired on ESPN Honolulu with Tiff Wells calling the action.
