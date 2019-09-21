13 Wahine rally to defeat #17 Missouri on the road to remain unbeaten

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The No. 13 University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (10-0) narrowly remained unbeaten after downing No. 17 Missouri in five sets to remain one of five undefeated teams in the NCAA DI.
The Rainbow Wahine bested the Tigers in Game 2 of the Baylor Classic, 17-25, 28-26, 16-25, 25-16, 16-14 on Saturday afternoon at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas.
Wahine Junior middle blocker Skyler Williams led UH with 13 kills while hammering a match-high .500 while rookie middle Amber Igied tallied a match-high eight blocks—including the final point of the game.
UH had three players with double-digit kills and five with double-digit digs in the win.
Williams also notched five blocks, three digs and two assists in the win. Her 13 kills tied her career-high which she set earlier this season, and marked the third time this year that Williams has had double-digit kills.
The Wahine win sets up a battle of undefeated teams as the Rainbow Wahine will take on host No. 5 Baylor (8-0) on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 9:00 a.m. HT.
