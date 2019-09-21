Two gruesome domestic violence crimes on Oahu in same day sparks outcry from victim advocates

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two gruesome domestic violence crimes on the same day on Oahu leads to an outcry from victim advocates.
"The seriousness of that situation is mind-numbing,” said Nanci Kreidman, Chief Executive Officer of the Domestic Violence Action Center.
A 49-year-old woman died in a murder-suicide in Kalihi on Thursday.
Police say a man walked into a licensed residential care home, shot his ex-wife and then turned the gun on himself.
Court records show their divorce was finalized just last month and that a temporary restraining order had been granted.
Earlier that day, a woman was stabbed multiple times by her estranged boyfriend in Mililani.
"About 330 or so, I heard screaming. A female screaming about her baby. ‘Help my baby! Help my baby!’ So, my wife and I went out. She called 911 and as we approached the home over there, we started to see people come out of the house and scrambling on the street. So, kind of realized that it wasn't a baby issue, it was more like a domestic issue," said Rick Torres.
Torres said he, his wife and others tried to help the woman before police arrived.
"Then next thing I know, was someone yelled that he had a knife,” said Torres. “He cornered her right at the house over there and I guess he got her to the ground and started stabbing her."
Police arrived shortly and tackled the man.
Michael Gibbs, 46, was arrested for attempted murder.
Records show Gibbs has 87 prior arrests dating back to 1991. He is a convicted felon with multiple abuse charges against him.
The 45-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with multiple stab wounds. Their 17-year-old daughter, who tried to intervene, was also taken to the hospital and treated for a broken nose. In addition, 20-year-old man, who also tried to help, was treated for cuts from the knife.
Court documents show the victim had filed multiple temporary restraining order against Gibbs in the past.
Documents also show Gibbs’ uncle has an active TRO against him. In the restraining order, the uncle writes, “I saw him hitting his girlfriend” and that Gibbs has “a history with ice.”
Kreidman said despite these two cases, she encourages victims of domestic violence to seek protection through the court system.
“I’m often asked the question, are TROs worth anything more than the paper they’re written on? And I always want to say yes. The court grants thousands of restraining orders every year. The only ones we as a community hear about are the ones where they’ve been violated,” Kreidman said.
