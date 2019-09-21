Tua tosses 5 TD’s in 49-7 win over So. Mississippi

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Another week of college football produced another win for the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Former St. Louis Crusader, Tua Tagovailoa matched his career-high in touchdown passes for a second consecutive week as No. 2 Alabama rolled Southern Mississippi 49-7 on Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Tagovailoa tossed five touchdown passes before leaving the game late in the third quarter when the game had gotten out of reach.
Tua was an efficient 17-of-21 passing for 293 yards, finishing just shy of what would have been his ninth career 300-yard passing game.
This afternoon was also the fourth time in Tagovailoa’s career he finished the game with more touchdown passes then in-completions.
Next up for Tua and the Tide will be a home contest against Ole Miss on Sept 28.
