Popular Hawaii Island hiking trail reopens after being closed for over a year

HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of the most popular hiking trails in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park has reopened.
The Kilauea Iki Trail had been closed for more than year after the devastating eruption and rock slides heavily damaged several sections.
For the first time Friday, park staff showed off the newly restored trail.
“The reopening of the entire Kilauea Iki Trail is one more example of how Hawaii Volcanoes National Park continues the path to recovery from the 2018 Kilauea eruption and the associated seismic events,” Rhonda Loh of the National Park Service said.
"While the path to recovery is a marathon, not a sprint, we look forward to reopening more of the park in the months to come,” she added.
The entire hike takes up to 3 hours to complete.
It offers breath-taking views, but you must be prepared to endure a 400 foot descent to the crater floor and 400-foot ascent back up to the parking area.
