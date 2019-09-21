Military training set for Central Oahu; smoke may be seen from nearby communities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The 25th Combat Aviation Brigade will be conducting some key training the coming week.
It may be seen and heard in Central Oahu.
Aviation Mission Survivability (AMS) training will take place within the Schofield East Range from Sept. 23 till 27.
Officials say during the training, simulations will be used to replicate enemy surface to air weapons systems. It will provide aircrews the chance to learn to identify enemy fire while in flight.
“While the simulations will generate a smoke trail that will project skyward approximately 500 feet, they do not pose a threat and may be visible to residents of Wahiawa and Mililani Mauka,” officials said.
