Hawaii man wrongfully convicted of sex assault credits HI Innocence Project for his freedom

By then, the girl’s mother recanted, sending a letter to the paroling authority that read: “I had been lied to and (led) to believe that Dural was responsible for a sexual relationship with [the girl]. However I now know for a fact, no doubts whatsoever that Roynes Joseph Dural is innocent of all said claims and charges. [The girl] has admitted that it was NOT Dural but [the school employee] that she was having a sexual relationship with.”