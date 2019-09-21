Crusaders narrow win highlights Week 7 of prep football

St. Louis pushes win streak to 32 games with win over Punahou
By Kainoa Carlson | September 20, 2019 at 11:19 PM HST - Updated September 20 at 11:19 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was a battle of unbeatens at Aloha Stadium and the #3 Punahou Buff and Blue gave the undefeated Crusaders everything they could handle.

The Crusaders overcame a 10 point second half deficit to defeat Punahou 25-19.

Crusaders wide receiver Roman Wilson racked up 190 yards receiving and a pair of touchdowns in the win, while Buff and Blue Freshman signal caller John Keawe-Sagapolutele completed 27 of his 43 passing attempts for 243 yards.

Here’s a look at how other teams around the state fared.

Kalani (4-3-0) 17

Pearl City (2-5-0) 6

#1 St. Louis (6-0-0) 25

#3 Punahou (5-1-0) 19

Kaimuki (5-2-0) 28

Roosevelt (5-1-0) 26

#10 Iolani (6-1-0) 38

#12 Damien (5-2-0) 21

#6 Hilo (6-0-0) 43

Konawaena (4-2-0) 0

#4 Kahuku (5-2-0) 39

#13 Kapolei (3-5-0) 0

Leilehua (6-1-0) 41

Castle (2-4-0) 13

PAC-5 (3-3-0) 31

Kalaheo (0-7-0) 0

Kailua (3-4-0) 49

Aiea (1-6-0) 7

Baldwin (3-2-0) 24

King Kekaulike (2-4-0) 21

#14 Kapa’a (3-1-0) 24

Waimea (2-3-0)

Keaau (2-3-0) 13

Honoka’a (1-5-0) 12

