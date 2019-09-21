Crusaders narrow win highlights Week 7 of prep football

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was a battle of unbeatens at Aloha Stadium and the #3 Punahou Buff and Blue gave the undefeated Crusaders everything they could handle.
The Crusaders overcame a 10 point second half deficit to defeat Punahou 25-19.
Crusaders wide receiver Roman Wilson racked up 190 yards receiving and a pair of touchdowns in the win, while Buff and Blue Freshman signal caller John Keawe-Sagapolutele completed 27 of his 43 passing attempts for 243 yards.
Here’s a look at how other teams around the state fared.
Kalani (4-3-0) 17
Pearl City (2-5-0) 6
#1 St. Louis (6-0-0) 25
#3 Punahou (5-1-0) 19
Kaimuki (5-2-0) 28
Roosevelt (5-1-0) 26
#10 Iolani (6-1-0) 38
#12 Damien (5-2-0) 21
#6 Hilo (6-0-0) 43
Konawaena (4-2-0) 0
#4 Kahuku (5-2-0) 39
#13 Kapolei (3-5-0) 0
Leilehua (6-1-0) 41
Castle (2-4-0) 13
PAC-5 (3-3-0) 31
Kalaheo (0-7-0) 0
Kailua (3-4-0) 49
Aiea (1-6-0) 7
Baldwin (3-2-0) 24
King Kekaulike (2-4-0) 21
#14 Kapa’a (3-1-0) 24
Waimea (2-3-0)
Keaau (2-3-0) 13
Honoka’a (1-5-0) 12
