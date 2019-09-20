Wetter pattern takes over this weekend

Enjoy the trade winds while they are here through early Saturday.... before they begin to disappear on Sunday.
The NWS is tracking rain on the radar this evening. Island weather will trend wetter through the weekend, with diminishing trade winds and increased moisture also making it feel quite muggy. The chances for a few locally heavy showers will increase as well, as low pressure in the upper atmosphere develops over the islands. A trend toward more settled trade wind weather is in the forecast for the middle of next week as the low moves away, but trade wind speeds will likely remain on the lighter side.
Let’s talk surf! A series of small swells from the southwest and south are expected through the period. A small east swell from Tropical Cyclone Kiko will remain into the weekend. A small northwest swell may arrive Sunday and remain into Monday.
Stay tuned.
