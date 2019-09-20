Suspect detained for allegedly making threat to Kauai school

LIHUE, Kauai (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials from Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle School on Kauai say a suspect who allegedly threatened the campus earlier this week has been detained by police.
The school sent a letter to parents on Friday, informing them of the situation.
School officials did not give any other details on the nature of the threat or the suspect. But they said the school will be open Friday with additional security and police officers on campus.
Hawaii News Now has reached out to Kauai police for more information.
