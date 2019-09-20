Sunrise Open House: Homes in the Ewa Plain

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On this week’s Sunrise Open House, we’re looking at homes in the Ewa Plain.
You get more bang for your buck out in West Oahu.
Let’s start with this ground floor, two-bedroom, two-bath unit.
It features laminate flooring, tiled bathrooms, stainless steel appliances and new lighting.
The fenced-in yard is great for pets!
You get two parking spaces and don’t overlook the great amenities.
Yours for $412,000 with a $400 monthly maintenance fee.
Moving on to single-family homes.
This is a highly desirable three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home with a large lot in Ewa Gentry.
The big master bedroom includes a nice walk-in closet.
Conveniently located near schools, shopping, restaurants and parks.
Located in a quieter part of the community.
Priced to move quickly at $520,000.
Here’s another three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home in Ewa Gentry.
This one is beautifully upgraded, modern and move-in ready.
Take a look at the wide-open kitchen, huge master suite and spacious family room.
There’s a brand new 16-panel, photovoltaic system and a bonus room for an office, den or sitting room, which can also easily be converted to a fourth bedroom.
On the market for $620,000.
