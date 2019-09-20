Social media threat against Nanakuli High prompts increased security

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police and the FBI are investigating a threat against Nanakuli High & Intermediate School that was posted on social media.
Police officers and additional security were posted at the school Friday. The campus remained open.
In a letter home to parents, Nanakuli Principal Darin Pilialoha said that all threats to the school are taken seriously. In this case, the threat was classified as terroristic threatening.
“We encourage parents to speak with their child about making the right choices and the potential consequences of their actions,” Pilialoha said, in the letter.
He said reposting a threat or posting rumors on social media is never a good idea.
The social media threat comes on the heels of a separate incident involving Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle School on Kauai. Police have detained a minor in connection with that case.
