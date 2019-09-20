Mariota and Titans fall to Jaguars 20-7 on Thursday Night Football

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Marcus Mariota and the Tennessee offense struggled all night to not only move the ball, but keep Mariota off the turf.
Mariota was sacked nine times in the Titans 20-7 loss on the road against Jacksonville and before halftime completed six of his 16 passing attempts for 62 yards.
The former Heisman winner finished the game completing 23 of his 40 passing attempts for 304 yards, with no touchdowns an no interceptions.
With the loss the Titans now fall to 1-2 on the season.
Outside linebacker and former St. Louis Crusader Kamalei Correa, tallied one tackle in the defeat.
Next up for the pair of local athletes will be a road contest against the Atlanta falcons on Sept 29.
