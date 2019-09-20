Beach volleyball stars return home for AVP Hawaii Open

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2019 AVP Hawaii Open, will be presented by the Hawaii Tourism Authority, and will be held Sept. 20-22 at Fort DeRussy beachfront in Waikiki.
16 teams on the men’s and women’s side will compete in the three day tournament, with the championships culminating on Sunday.
The event will wrap up the AVP 2019 tour season and will serve as a homecoming for many local players, currently playing on tour.
Former Punahou standout Trevor Crabb and Maryknoll Spartan graduate Tri Bourne will team up this weekend to compete in front friends and family in their home-state.
“Were traveling around the world trying to represent Hawaii," said Bourne. “Now everyone on tour can see the community we grew up in--the sands we learned to play on, and everything we have today is because of where we grew up.”
This tour stop will also be a homecoming for Trevor’s younger brother Taylor and brothers Riley and Madison McKibbin.
Both sets of brothers grew up playing volleyball together in Hawai’i, while also playing their prep careers as teammates at Punahou school.
“Its awesome to have some of your best friends that you grew up playing with on the tour with you," said Trevor Crabb. "Were showcasing that Hawaii can bring out the best beach volleyball players from such a small state compared to the rest of the nation.”
On the women’s side former Rainbow Wahine players Katie Spieler and Karissa Cook will compete for a chance to win the final AVP tour title.
The event is FREE to the public for viewing of all volleyball matches.
