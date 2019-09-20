Lighter winds with more showers heading in for the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Island weather will trend wetter through the weekend, with diminishing trade winds and increased moisture also making it feel quite muggy. The chances for a few locally heavy showers will increase as well, as disturbance develops over the islands. A trend toward more settled trade wind weather is in the forecast for the middle of next week as the low moves away, but trade wind speeds will likely remain on the lighter side. The peak of the instability and deep moisture is expected Sunday and Monday, so those with weekend outdoor plans should plan accordingly. A Flash Flood Watch may be required at some point, but timing and confidence do not support its issuance at this time.