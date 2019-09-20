Iolani Palace to remain closed after swarm of bees attacks several people

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Iolani Palace and the grounds will remain closed on Friday after a swarm of bees attacked several people the day before, officials said.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Thursday a 32-year-old man was taken to the hospital after suffering multiple stings to his face, head and upper extremities.
Palace officials said three other staff members were stung and treated at the scene.
They said they found a Hawaiian honeybee hive on the Ewa side of the palace.
State officials are assessing the situation and working on a way to remove the bees safely.
This story will be updated.
