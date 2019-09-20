Hundreds of young climate activists to ‘strike’ in Downtown Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of youth activists in Hawaii are expected to turn out for a “climate strike” in Downtown Honolulu on Friday afternoon.
The event mirrors similar events around the country and the world, and is meant to draw attention to the growing threat of climate change.
“I got involved because I want to see a change,” said Kirsten Brown, logistics director for the Hawaii Youth Climate Strike. “We can’t leave the world the same and expect it to be prosperous. The world is dying and it’s calling out for help.”
The activists support a number of local and national initiatives.
In Hawaii, they want to see “meatless Mondays” offered in school, a climate curriculum, and measures that would push Hawaii closer to its own sustainability goals. They also want Hawaii to declare a climate emergency.
Hawaii’s event will kick off at 4 p.m. at Washington Place, and participants will march first to the Hawaii State Capitol and then to Honolulu Hale.
At city hall, there will be a rally featuring poets, musicians, and guest speakers.
Around the globe, millions of youth activists have taken to the streets to raise awareness about a climate emergency whose first chapters are already being written.
Protesters point to a number of recent weather events to make their case, including the deadly and destructive hurricane season in the Atlantic, catastrophic flooding in Houston, and heat waves globally.
This story will be updated.
