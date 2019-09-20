HPD cracks down on criminals after rash of violent crimes in West Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police officers were out in full force from Ewa Beach to Makaha Thursday night on the hunt for fugitives.
Sources say the crackdown comes after a spike in violent crimes and shootings lately.
Among the recent shootings, a Honolulu police officer who was shot in Waianae in July.
The busts began around 5:00 p.m.
Members with the department's Crime Reduction Unit, SWAT team, and other specialized teams raided homes, businesses, illegal game rooms, beaches and boat harbors.
They targeted places where people wanted for violent crimes, gang-related crimes and property crimes frequent.
Sources say at least a dozen people were taken into custody from their operation, including several felons.
Many of those arrested had warrants totaling tens of thousands of dollars.
Sources say most of the people arrested Thursday night were on a “Most-Wanted” list.
