Don’t be alarmed: Siren tests are scheduled for parts of Hawaii Island
File photo of siren. (Source: (Image: Hawaii News Now))
By HNN Staff | September 20, 2019 at 8:28 AM HST - Updated September 20 at 8:28 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Don’t be alarmed if you hear sirens in parts of Hawaii Island: It’s all part of a test on Friday.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said the siren tests will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the MacKenzie Station Recreation Area in Pahoa and Hilo’s Hillside Estates.

Residents may hear the siren sound for intervals of 30 seconds to 3 minutes.

This siren test was planned prior to Wednesday’s false alarm on Oahu.

