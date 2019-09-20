Don’t be alarmed: Siren tests are scheduled for parts of Hawaii Island

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Don’t be alarmed if you hear sirens in parts of Hawaii Island: It’s all part of a test on Friday.
The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said the siren tests will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the MacKenzie Station Recreation Area in Pahoa and Hilo’s Hillside Estates.
Residents may hear the siren sound for intervals of 30 seconds to 3 minutes.
This siren test was planned prior to Wednesday’s false alarm on Oahu.
