Do you know who this old locket belongs to?

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman needs your help to reunite a lost locket with its rightful owner.
Miranda Sheffey says she found it at the surf spot known as “China Walls” in East Oahu.
The gold-colored oval shaped piece has some corrosion on the outside.
And on the inside, there are two faded pictures of family members.
“It’s very old. She’s got a beehive hairdo and a cross a crucifix on the front," Sheffey said. "There’s something on the back, but it’s too corroded.”
If you know who the locket belongs to, send us an email at news@hawaiinewsnow.com.
