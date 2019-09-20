Do you know who this old locket belongs to?

By HNN Staff | September 19, 2019 at 6:05 PM HST - Updated September 19 at 6:06 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman needs your help to reunite a lost locket with its rightful owner.

Miranda Sheffey says she found it at the surf spot known as “China Walls” in East Oahu.

The gold-colored oval shaped piece has some corrosion on the outside.

And on the inside, there are two faded pictures of family members.

“It’s very old. She’s got a beehive hairdo and a cross a crucifix on the front," Sheffey said. "There’s something on the back, but it’s too corroded.”

If you know who the locket belongs to, send us an email at news@hawaiinewsnow.com.

