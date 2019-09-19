Wanted Wednesday: Man driving stolen moped violates probation

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A $20,000 cash only bench warrant has been issued for JB Blaiyok. The 22-year-old failed to comply with the terms of his probation.
Earlier this year, Blaiyok was arrested for driving a stolen moped. He was pulled over in the McCully area.
Blaiyok has 5 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area.
To submit a tip on his whereabouts, click here.
Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted by calling 955-8300.
