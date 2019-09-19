Wanted Wednesday: Man driving stolen moped violates probation

Wanted Wednesday: Man driving stolen moped violates probation
JB Blaiyok, 22. (Source: CrimeStoppers Honolulu)
By HNN Staff | September 18, 2019 at 4:22 PM HST - Updated September 18 at 4:22 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A $20,000 cash only bench warrant has been issued for JB Blaiyok. The 22-year-old failed to comply with the terms of his probation.

Earlier this year, Blaiyok was arrested for driving a stolen moped. He was pulled over in the McCully area.

Blaiyok has 5 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area.

To submit a tip on his whereabouts, click here.

Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted by calling 955-8300.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.