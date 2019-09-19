Wahine return to Waipi’o against pair of top 25 opponents

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After an eight day hiatus the UH Women’s soccer team will host the Rainbow Wahine Shootout back at their home field.
The Wahine return home after their first road trip of the season, while also making their season debut at the Waipi’o Peninsula Soccer Complex on Thursday.
The return home won’t be easy, UH will host #5 UCLA and #24 Washington St. as part of the tournament.
Wahine head coach Michele Nagamine believes the caliber of teams offer UH the chance to showcase their talent against the best the country has to offer.
“This weekend is a tremendous opportunity for us," said Nagamine following Wednesdays practice in Manoa. “We have a chance to showcase ourselves against some of the best teams in the country, and showcase the sport of women’s soccer to the entire island.”
Wahine mid-fielder Izzy Deutsch says the team is focused and anxious for the challenge of playing perennial powers.
“We’re so excited," said Deutsch. “It’s always a great opportunity to be able to play a nationally ranked team, and a PAC-12 team, we have grown a lot throughout our season even tho its still early.”
The 'Bows and Cougars will play Sept. 19, at 7:00 p.m. in a game that will be special for WASU forward Makamae Gomera-Stevens.
Gomera-Stevens is a former Kamehameha Warrior soccer star who is relishing in her opportunity to play at home in front of friends and family.
“I’m expecting a lot of my family to be at the game," said Gomera-Stevens. "They don’t have the opportunity to see me live to play my college games-- so to finally play in front of my home audience--will be nice.”
UH will wrap-up the Rainbow Wahine Shootout against No. 5 UCLA on Sept. 22 at 3:30 p.m. in Waipi’o, games are free to attend.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.