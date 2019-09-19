Vehicle careens off Likelike Hwy., rolls down embankment

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A vehicle careened off Likelike Highway and rolled down an embankment on Thursday morning, Honolulu police said.
Police said the driver of the vehicle reported the incident around 8 a.m. and appeared to be OK.
Authorities rushed to the scene — between the Wilson Tunnel and the H-3 overpass — shortly after.
Honolulu fire crews brought the driver back to safety and transferred her to Emergency Medical Services care by 8:50 a.m.
It’s not clear how the vehicle ended up down the embankment.
This story will be updated.
