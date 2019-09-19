UH denounces ‘hurtful’ remarks reportedly made by physics professor

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A clip posted on social media late Wednesday over the conflict on Mauna Kea is stirring outrage.
Protesters of the Thirty Meter Telescope posted the clip on Instagram that's reportedly the voice of University of Hawaii physics professor John Learned.
In the clip, a voice can be heard saying, "We know that the Kam Schools are academically not successful."
He also claims that a Kamehameha Schools physics teacher was passing students who could not read.
People online called the comments “racist” and “ignorant.”
UH president David Lassner also issued a statement denouncing those “hurtful and wholly inaccurate statements," saying in part, “Kamehameha students are among the best in the state and enroll with great success across the UH System and at other great universities across the country.”
He added, “We apologize to the entire Kamehameha Schools ohana for the disparaging remarks of one faculty member who does not represent the positions or views of the University of Hawaii or its leadership.”
