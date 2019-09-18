Trade wind weather changing for the weekend

Easterly trade winds will bring passing light showers for windward and mauka areas for the next few days, with warm highs still climbing into the lower 90′s for some areas. Wetter weather is expected for the weekend as a moist and unstable air mass moves in from the east with an upper disturbance.
Rainfall chances will increase starting Friday for the east end of the state, moving west over the rest of the island chain over the weekend. The air mass may be unstable enough to allow for some thunderstorms to develop during the afternoon and evening hours, along with the threat of heavy rainfall. The disturbance should move west of Kauai by Monday, but we could still have some lingering showers.
At the beach, a series of south swells is expected, with the largest of those swells peaking below advisory levels late Thursday into Friday. East shores may also see a slight increase Thursday and Friday due to swells from tropical cyclone Kiko. For mariners, a small craft advisory remains posted for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island due to east winds of 15 to 25 knots.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.