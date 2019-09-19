There’s a new online way to re-live the 2018 Kilauea eruption

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Geologists launched a new online Geo-narrative about Kilauea’s eruption.
The site features an interactive timeline and overview of last year’s historic eruption.
It’s a visually appealing experience combining photos and video from the eruption.
Geologists say the event was the largest Lower East Rift Zone eruption and summit collapse in at least 200 years.
It’s also a lengthy source of valuable information about the eruption and historic facts.
