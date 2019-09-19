Tavai nominated as Defensive Rookie of The Week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former University of Hawai’i middle linebacker Jahlani Tavai continues to make noise in the NFL two weeks into his rookie season.
The Detroit Lions middle-linebacker became just the 10th rookie in the NFL since 1993 to produce at least 10 tackles, 1 sack, and force a fumble through their first two career games.
Opposing offenses aren’t the only ones taking notice, the who whole league has been put on alert, as Tavai was nominated for the NFL Rookie of the Week.
The California native is coming off a nine tackle performance against the Los Angeles Chargers, and also forced a key turnover at the goal line in the Lions 13-10 win.
Tavai was nominated alongside Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray, 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel, Oakland running back Josh Jacobs and New England linebacker Chase Winovich.
