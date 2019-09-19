Tagovailoa named Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of The Week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa came in to the 2019 season with Heisman expectations, and through the first few games of the year--has looked the part.
This past Saturday against South Carolina, Tagovailoa tossed for 444 yards and 5 touchdowns to lead the Tide to a 47-23 victory over the Gamecocks.
His performance garnered the Ewa Beach native the Davey 'O Brien National Quarterback of the Week award.
Tua completed 28 of his 36 passing attempts and continues to be regarded as one of the most accurate pocket passers in college football.
Next up for Tua and the Crimson Tide will be Southern Mississippi in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Sept. 21.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.