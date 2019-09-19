Police investigation prompts closure of Waimakua Drive in Mililani

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A police investigation is underway early Thursday in Mililani.
Honolulu police responded to a call around 4:15 a.m. on Waimakua Drive.
Police have not provided details. However, neighbors told Hawaii News Now a woman and her daughter were possibly stabbed in front of their home.
Emergency Medical Services has also responded.
Police have closed off Waimakua Drive, between Wailawa Street and Wainihi Street, during the investigation.
This story will be updated.
