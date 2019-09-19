Emergency sirens islandwide accidentally set off during training exercise

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police says emergency sirens that sounded islandwide Wednesday afternoon were a false alarm.
The city’s Department of Emergency Management said it was investigating why the sirens sounded about 5:10 p.m.
“There is no reason to be alarmed,” the department said. “Repeat ... no cause for alarm.”
The alarms sounded in communities across Oahu, sending people into a panic to figure out what was going on.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu took to Twitter to reassure residents that there was no active tsunami alert.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.