New law is aimed at streamlining building permit process

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A measure signed into law Wednesday is aimed at streamlining permitting for commercial construction projects.
The law establishes a process called Special Assignment Inspections, which will allow some construction activity to begin while the city is reviewing a building permit application.
The landowner and building permit holder assume responsibility in the event the construction doesn’t comply with all building codes.
The measure, signed into law by Mayor Kirk Caldwell, does not apply to residential buildings.
To be granted the special permit, applicants must:
- Have a permit application that’s been under review for 30 days;
- Have received all discretionary permits;
- Show satisfactory documentation of flood hazard and storm water compliance;
- Have no outstanding notices of violation;
- Pay a $1,000 nonrefundable fee.
