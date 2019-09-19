Man critically injured after crashing moped on Piikoi St.

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was critically injured after crashing his moped into a car on Piikoi Street on Wednesday night, Honolulu police said.
Police said the 40-year-old was speeding when he broadsided a car near Hassinger Street around 9:30 p.m.
The 37-year-old woman in the car was trying to parallel park, officers said.
The moped rider was transported to the hospital in critical condition, while the driver of the car was taken to the hospital in good condition.
Speed appears to be a factor, but it’s not known if alcohol and drugs are involved.
